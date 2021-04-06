Kylie Jenner Brings Back Baggy Jeans With the Help of a Springy Knit Top & Rare Nike Dunks

Kylie Jenner just brought a popular ’90s denim trend into 2021.

On Monday, Jenner took to Instagram to showcase her look of the day, which included a pair of loose-fitting jeans from Evisu. The dark wash denim featured a straight-leg silhouette and the brand’s signature Daicock print plastered across the back. The label offers a similar style for $385 at the brand’s website.

Baggy jeans are having a major moment right now. The look, which first made its debut in the ’90s on the streetwear scene, found its way onto the spring ’21 runways of labels like Chanel, Victoria Beckham and Balenciaga.

The style is experiencing a resurgence amid shoppers leaning towards more relaxed-looking attire while social distancing and isolating from home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Jenner, stars like Katie Holmes, Diane Keaton and Addison Rae have also tried out the trend. What’s so exciting about the denim silhouette is that it can be dressed up with heels and a blazer or down with sneakers and a t-shirt.

Jenner teamed her pair with a cut out knit top from Krystal Paniagua. Called the White Butterfly Top, the piece features two adjustable straps in the back and a halter strap on the neck. The look is made from recycled plastic bottles and is currently available for pre-order with a $273 price tag at KrystalPaniagua.com. Jenner’s decision to wear the knit top added a dainty touch to the edgy look.

As for footwear, Jenner opted for a pair of rare Nike Dunk sneakers. Called the Low CO.JP “Ultraman,” the sneakers feature contrasting red and gray uppers. The kicks first debuted in 1999 and are currently sold out online.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jenner sported a pair of buzzy sneakers in recent months. Earlier this month, the Kylie Cosmetics founder styled her matching oversize embossed denim-inspired leather shirt and loose-fitting pants with black and white Nike SB Dunk Low is one of the latest installments of the Swoosh brand’s collaboration with Supreme that released on March 4.

