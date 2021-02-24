Krysten Ritter Gives Her Athleisure an Edge in a Band T-Shirt, Purple Leggings and Platform Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Krysten Ritter gave us a lesson in edging up the classic T-shirt and leggings combo while out in LA.

The actress elevated her off-duty style with a pair of chunky sneakers. The go-to footwear choice is a popular option for stars running errands, especially on the West Coast. For her Tuesday outing, Ritter wore a black tank featuring The Clash’s “London Calling” album cover, purple leggings and Nike Zoom Double Stacked sneakers. She also wore a black sweater tied at her hips, a pink leopard face mask, tortoise sunglasses and a tote bag.

Krysten Ritter on Feb. 23, 2021. CREDIT: Darkstar/MEGA

Ritter’s off-camera style tends to be on the edgy side, favoring band T-shirts and leather boots. The actress proves that you can still dress comfortably why adding a little edge to your wardrobe. Take a tip from the “Jessica Jones” star and add a graphic tee, some colorful leggings and a pair of chunky trainers to your outfit rotation.

For Tuesday’s outing, the actress wore chunky Nike sneakers that feature a 2.75-inch heel and 1.75-inch platform. The edgy shoe elevated not only Ritter’s height but style thanks to its sleek, futuristic silhouette. You can find the Nike Zoom Double Stacked sneakers on Nike.com for $230.

Nike released the stacked style last year in stylist colorways including pink, white as well as Ritter’s lime green and black pair. The Zoom series has been a part of the Swoosh brand since 1995 when Nike introduced the Zoom Air sneaker, a cushioned shoe meant for performance on the road, track court and field.

A closer look at Ritter’s shoes. CREDIT: Darkstar/MEGA

The platform shoe trend continues to live on in fashion thanks to the style’s boosting shape and comfortable wear. Sneaker brands have continued to be influenced by the current fad, giving way to not only producing fashion-forward shoes but footwear designed with maximum comfort in mind.

Below, here are a few other edgy chunky sneaker styles to consider.

