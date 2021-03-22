Krysten Ritter Edges Up Her Hiking Outfit With a Black Tank, Ripped Jeans & Hot Pink Adidas

Krysten Ritter put an edgy spin on yet another off-duty outfit.

The “Jessica Jones” star was spotted out and about gearing up for a Sunday adventure outdoors with her husband, musician Adam Granduciel, and their toddler son outside of Los Angeles. For the occasion, the actress wore a black tank top, ripped jeans and hot pink Adidas sneakers.

Krysten Ritter out on March 21, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

She accessorized with a black leather studded fanny pack, sunglasses and a polka dot fabric face mask.

On her feet, the “Breaking Bad” alumna appeared to be wearing the Ultraboost 20 by Adidas Running in a bright colorway. The hot pink running shoe is currently available for 30% off on Zappos.com.

A closer look at Krysten Ritter’s shoes on March 21, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Since the pandemic, Ritter has switched up her usual combination of designer dresses and heels she often was seen wearing during public appearances for more comfortable items.

Although the star has opted for more casual wear as of late, she continues to edge them up with her signature style.

In February the actress was spotted out and about rocking another edgy but relaxed look, complete with a rock T-shirt, purple leggings and chunky Nike sneakers.

Krysten Ritter on Feb. 23, 2021. CREDIT: Darkstar/MEGA

Nike’s Zoom Double Stacked sneakers feature a 2.75-inch heel and 1.75-inch platform. The sleek, futuristic silhouette not only elevated the actress’ height but also her style.

A closer look at Ritter’s shoes. CREDIT: Darkstar/MEGA

Nike released the stacked style last year in a few vibrant colorways, including Ritter’s lime green and black pair.

