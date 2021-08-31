Kristin Davis Pops in a Puff-Sleeve Blouse, Eyelet Lace Skirt and Bright Yellow Pumps for ‘And Just Like That’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kristin Davis is bringing back her ultra-feminine and chic ensembles to the “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That”.

Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, one of the main characters of the HBO series, revolutionized an era of fashion with her elegant outfits and modern take on traditional pieces like the A-line skirt. This time, the stylists of the new series are bringing back her colorful wardrobe with sophisticated footwear.

As spotted earlier today on Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, the actress modeled a white blouse with sheer puff-sleeves and Chelsea collar matched to a cinched full skirt, a white shoulder bag and a pair of bright yellow pumps. Davis’ character in the previous series was known for wearing high heels, stilettos and top designer brands like Dior, Tiffany & Co., Burberry, Cartier, and more.

Kristin Davis looks like a real housewife filming a scene with Nicole Ari Parker at the “And Just Like That” set in Fifth Avenue, Manhattan. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

For the new reboot, Davis will be donning these sunny stilettos with several summer-inspired looks. While Carrie Bradshaw is the epitome of statement style, York-Goldenblatt’s looks are timeless. Davis was joined on set by Alexa Swinton who made the scene super New York with a custom helmet from artist Donald Robertson.

Kristin Davis is spotted filming a scene for “And Just Like That” in Manhattan. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Recently, Davis was filming along with Sarah Jessica Parker and wearing mid-heel slides with a two-tone shirt. When she is not on set, the star prefers more comfortable footwear and clothing like Nike slides and oversized sweatshirts. However, York-Goldenblatt’s pulchritudinous style combinations and prim persona are what make Davis’ character clothes very ladylike.

The “Holiday in the Wild” star usually goes for peep-toe pumps and pointed-toe stilettos when going to red carpet events. As things continue to develop for “And Just Like That”, we are sure to see more designer brands like Manolo Blahnik, Prada, and Oscar de la Renta.

