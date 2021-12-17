Kristin Davis Wore an Elegant Black Dress & Strappy Sandals With a Bit of Bling for ‘James Corden’

Kristin Davis stopped by the “Late Late Show With James Corden” on Thursday evening to chat about her “Sex and the City” boot series. Naturally, Davis opted for a stylish ensemble for the occasion, reaching for a simple, elegant dress and heeled sandals that shimmered with some added sparkle.

The “And Just Like That” star donned a long black midi dress with draped short sleeves, a round neck and a flowy, asymmetrical skirt. She styled the look, which was fitted at the bodice and waist, with a slinky pair of black sandals featuring a high stiletto heel, strappy toe design and a single strap adorned with glittering crystals.

Kristin Davis smiles for the camera backstage before taping her interview with James Corden on Dec. 16, 2021. CREDIT: CBS

The sexual misconduct controversy surrounding her co-star Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big, did not come up in the interview with host James Corden. Instead, they chatted with 24-year-old actress Chloe Grace Moretz, who was there to promote her new Hulu sci-fi thriller film “Mother/Android.”

Kristin Davis sits down to chat with host James Corden and fellow actress Chloe Grace Moretz on Dec. 16, 2021. CREDIT: CBS

Unlike Davis, Moretz suited up in a black sequin-covered blazer, which she wore over a plain white crop top, and black trousers. She pulled things together effortlessly with pointy-toed black leather pumps boasting an ankle strap fastening.

Kristin Davis is filmed in conversation with Corden and Moretz on Dec. 16, 2021. CREDIT: CBS

Chloe Grace Mortez poses backstage before appearing on the ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’ on Dec. 16, 2021. CREDIT: CBS

