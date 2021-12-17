×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kristin Davis Wore an Elegant Black Dress & Strappy Sandals With a Bit of Bling for ‘James Corden’

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
KristinDavis
2019
2018
2017
2017
View Gallery 13 Images

Kristin Davis stopped by the “Late Late Show With James Corden” on Thursday evening to chat about her “Sex and the City” boot series. Naturally, Davis opted for a stylish ensemble for the occasion, reaching for a simple, elegant dress and heeled sandals that shimmered with some added sparkle.

The “And Just Like That” star donned a long black midi dress with draped short sleeves, a round neck and a flowy, asymmetrical skirt. She styled the look, which was fitted at the bodice and waist, with a slinky pair of black sandals featuring a high stiletto heel, strappy toe design and a single strap adorned with glittering crystals.

kristin davis, kristin davis on december 16, 2021, james corden show, the late late show, black dress, black midi dress, black sandals, embellished sandals
Kristin Davis smiles for the camera backstage before taping her interview with James Corden on Dec. 16, 2021.
CREDIT: CBS

The sexual misconduct controversy surrounding her co-star Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big, did not come up in the interview with host James Corden. Instead, they chatted with 24-year-old actress Chloe Grace Moretz, who was there to promote her new Hulu sci-fi thriller film “Mother/Android.”

kristin davis, james corden, chloe grace moretz, december 16, 2021, james corden show, the late late show, black dress, black midi dress, black sandals, embellished sandals
Kristin Davis sits down to chat with host James Corden and fellow actress Chloe Grace Moretz on Dec. 16, 2021.
CREDIT: CBS

Unlike Davis, Moretz suited up in a black sequin-covered blazer, which she wore over a plain white crop top, and black trousers. She pulled things together effortlessly with pointy-toed black leather pumps boasting an ankle strap fastening.

kristin davis, james corden, chloe grace mortez, december 16, 2021, james corden show, the late late show, black dress, black midi dress, black sandals, embellished sandals
Kristin Davis is filmed in conversation with Corden and Moretz on Dec. 16, 2021.
CREDIT: CBS
chloe grace moretz, james corden late show, suit, black high heel pumps, ankle-strap pumps
Chloe Grace Mortez poses backstage before appearing on the ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’ on Dec. 16, 2021.
CREDIT: CBS

Scroll through the gallery to see some of Kristin Davis’ best outfits through the years. 

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad