×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kristin Davis Goes Pretty in Pink in a Classic Charlotte York Dress & Nude Pumps

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
KristinDavis
‘Sex and the City’ Statement Shoes
‘Sex and the City’ Statement Shoes
‘Sex and the City’ Statement Shoes
‘Sex and the City’ Statement Shoes
View Gallery 15 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Davis went pretty in pink today on the set of “And Just Like That…”

Filming the HBO Max “Sex and the City” follow-up series in New York with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, Davis wore a pink tweed midi dress. The piece was mixed with hues of purple and white, featuring rounded capped sleeves. Davis accessorized with a blush pink belt, playing off of her dress’ main color while punctuating its textured silhouette.

The actress completed her look with a gold watch and Louis Vuitton’s multicolored Capucines handbag, in hues of beige, black, purple and magenta.

Related

Saweetie Debuts Her McDonald's Meal in a Neon Orange Catsuit & Mismatching Sneakers

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Upgrades the 'Ugly' Sandal Trend in a Classic Boyfriend Shirt & Relaxed Pants

Cardi B Gives Her Take on the Little Black Dress in the Chunkiest Neon-Trim Boots

Kristin Davis, nude pumps, tweed dress, louis vuitton, top-handle bag, and just like that, nyc
Kristin Davis films ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, nude pumps, tweed dress, louis vuitton, top-handle bag, and just like that, nyc
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis film ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

On the shoe front, the “Deadly Illusions” actress donned a pair of nude pumps. The shoes featured heels measuring at least 3 inches in height as well as sharp pointed toes. The pair’s glossy patent leather uppers gave her look added sleekness, while the nude hue coordinated with the neutral tones of her belt and handbag.

Kristin Davis, nude pumps, tweed dress, louis vuitton, top-handle bag, and just like that, nyc
Kristin Davis films ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
A closer look at Davis’ pumps.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps are having a moment now that nightlife and in-person events have resumed. The pair’s triangular toes and stiletto heels are utterly classic while adding elevated sharpness to any look. In recent weeks, stars like SJP, Rita Ora, and Saweetie have also worn pairs in neutral tones from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, nude pumps, tweed dress, louis vuitton, top-handle bag, and just like that, nyc
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis film ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Davis keeps her other off-duty styles casual. Aside from comfy slides by Nike, she can also be seen in Ugg boots and Golden Goose sneakers. For red carpets, Davis tends to favor pointed-toe and peep-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin. As Charlotte York, photos have surfaced of her this summer in an array of stylish heels by Dior, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi, among others — and we’re already anticipating her next onscreen look.

Add classic nude pumps to your shoe rotation, inspired by Kristin Davis.

BCBGeneration, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: BCBGeneration Skie pumps, $75 (was $89).

Sam Edelman, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

Nine West, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Fifth9X9 pumps, $94.

Click through the gallery to see the most stylish shoes from “Sex and the City.”

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad