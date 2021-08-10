Kristin Davis Goes Pretty in Pink in a Classic Charlotte York Dress & Nude Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Davis went pretty in pink today on the set of “And Just Like That…”

Filming the HBO Max “Sex and the City” follow-up series in New York with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, Davis wore a pink tweed midi dress. The piece was mixed with hues of purple and white, featuring rounded capped sleeves. Davis accessorized with a blush pink belt, playing off of her dress’ main color while punctuating its textured silhouette.

The actress completed her look with a gold watch and Louis Vuitton’s multicolored Capucines handbag, in hues of beige, black, purple and magenta.

Related Saweetie Debuts Her McDonald's Meal in a Neon Orange Catsuit & Mismatching Sneakers Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Upgrades the 'Ugly' Sandal Trend in a Classic Boyfriend Shirt & Relaxed Pants Cardi B Gives Her Take on the Little Black Dress in the Chunkiest Neon-Trim Boots

Kristin Davis films ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis film ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

On the shoe front, the “Deadly Illusions” actress donned a pair of nude pumps. The shoes featured heels measuring at least 3 inches in height as well as sharp pointed toes. The pair’s glossy patent leather uppers gave her look added sleekness, while the nude hue coordinated with the neutral tones of her belt and handbag.

Kristin Davis films ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Davis’ pumps. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps are having a moment now that nightlife and in-person events have resumed. The pair’s triangular toes and stiletto heels are utterly classic while adding elevated sharpness to any look. In recent weeks, stars like SJP, Rita Ora, and Saweetie have also worn pairs in neutral tones from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis film ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Davis keeps her other off-duty styles casual. Aside from comfy slides by Nike, she can also be seen in Ugg boots and Golden Goose sneakers. For red carpets, Davis tends to favor pointed-toe and peep-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin. As Charlotte York, photos have surfaced of her this summer in an array of stylish heels by Dior, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi, among others — and we’re already anticipating her next onscreen look.

Add classic nude pumps to your shoe rotation, inspired by Kristin Davis.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: BCBGeneration Skie pumps, $75 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Fifth9X9 pumps, $94.

Click through the gallery to see the most stylish shoes from “Sex and the City.”