Kristin Cavallari Styles the Perfect Spring 2021 Uniform With Classic Converse Sneakers

While shooting the Uncommon James spring ’21 campaign, Kristin Cavallari stepped out today in the perfect warm-weather outfit and made the case for lightweight sundresses teamed with this iconic high-top shoe.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna wore the Shona Joy Blanca Lace-Up Tiered Midi Dress in the ivory colorway. It retails for $320 and is available for purchase on Revolve.com. She accessorized the simple look with three jewelry pieces from her Uncommon James label. They included the brand’s Luxe and Cuffed necklaces with the Dreamer Huggies and Fantasy Stud earrings.

For footwear, Cavallari completed the editorial ensemble with a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Hi sneakers in the Parchment/Garnet/Egret colorway. These iconic shoes feature a canvas upper construction with a cushioned footbed, rubber midsole and the brand’s signature toe cap and rubber outer soles. The retro-inspired sneakers are completed with the label’s logo patch on the side, contrast sole side trim and metal eyelet accents in a high-top silhouette. They retail for $85 and are available for purchase on Zappos.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Hi-Top sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

These classic Converse sneakers have long been a staple in “The Hills” star’s wardrobe. In September last year, she styled a similar look and paired these same shoes with a short white body-conscious dress from For Love & Lemons and Uncommon James jewelry in gold hardware. Some of the media personality’s other beloved sneaker models include the Alexander McQueen Oversized sneakers and the Vionic Alaina sneakers.

For cold-weather looks, Cavallari frequently reaches for her Sorel Kinetic Conquest boots, Dr. Martens x Marc Jacobs combat boots or a heeled style from Isabel Marant. When she opts for a more elevated shoe choice, the reality television personality selects strappy sandal options from brands including Stuart Weitzman, Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo or Steve Madden.

Embrace the entrepreneur’s cool retro sneaker style with similar options available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Vans SK8 Hi Top Sneakers, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

To Buy: Cariuma OCA High Top Canvas Sneakers, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor Monochrome Hi-Top Sneakers, $55.

