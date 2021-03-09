Kristin Cavallari Brings Back the Teddy Coat Trend & Masters Tonal Dressing With a Cozy Look for a Trip to the Mountains 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari just brought back one of the coziest coat trends to date.

On Monday, Cavallari shared a photo from her trip to Blackberry Mountain in Tennessee, wearing chunky brown teddy coat. The style, which initially debuted in the 1920s, saw a resurgence in 2016 when brands like Max Mara unveiled a plethora of plush outerwear pieces.

The look has since maintained popularity, but appears to be making a come back this year with shoppers leaning on more comfy attire while working remotely and isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cavallari also wore teddy zip-up hoodie days earlier, which she teamed with classic black leggings and funky cutout sneakers from Vionic Shoes.

As for Monday’s post, Cavallari teamed her coat with a coffee-colored top and coordinating lounge pants in the same hue. As for footwear, Cavallari opted for hiking boots. The shoes, which came in a caramel shade, featured leather and canvas uppers with laces throughout. Cavallari’s use of different shades of brown created a warm tonal vibe, making the outfit ideal for a wintery vacation.

Tonal and monochrome dressing have also been an increasingly popular look this year. The concept of wearing similar colors or ensembles made of one color create a chic, finished effect. The styling trick has been seen almost everywhere since Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama all wore monochrome outfits for the 2021 presidential inauguration in January.

When she’s not in cozy wear, Cavallari can be seen in outfits that present a boho meets modern aesthetic. She likes pairing floral midi skirts with boots and ruffle dresses with sneakers. The former “Laguna Beach” star is also a fan of blazers and jumpsuits. Aside from sneakers and hiking boots, Cavallari is known to favorite heels. The reality star has been a big influence on the fashion scene as she became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017.

Add hiking boots to your wardrobe with these Kristin Cavallari-inspired picks below.

CREDIT: Hoka

To Buy: Hoka Challenger Mid Gore-Tex, $160

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot, $90

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: March Fisher Indaran Hiking Boot, $95 (was $239)

Click through the gallery to see Kristin Cavallari’s street style evolution.