Kristin Cavallari Gets Physical in Sports Bra, Leggings and White Sneakers for Workout

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kristin Cavallari returned to the gym in sporty style this week, as seen on her Instagram Stories yesterday.

The Uncommon James designer posed for a Stories video, captioned “Back to the regular scheduled program.” For the occasion, she wore a beige sports bra and black leggings. The slim-fitting outfit expertly paired neutrals together for a sleek look that was ideal for a daytime workout, as well.

Kristin Cavallari poses on Instagram Reels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

The Uncommon Beauty founder laced up in a pair of sporty white sneakers as well, completing her fully neutral outfit. Her style appeared to feature mesh uppers, as well as slightly raised rubber soles. Cavallari’s shoes gave her look a retro appearance, while also demonstrating how head-to-toe neutrals can be styled for the gym.

Chunky athletic sneakers have been a top trend this year, both in and out of the gym. Styles with thick soles, cushioned insoles and rounded toes provide whimsical comfort for a range of activities, while also bringing many a height boost. Cavallari isn’t the only star to wear chunky kicks to the gym; in recent weeks, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucy Hale and Jaime King have also worn pairs by Naked Wolfe, APL and Nike.

Vanessa Hudgens in LA on Dec. 1. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The former “The Hills” star can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands like Gucci and Schutz.

Click through the gallery to see Cavallari’s glamorous red carpet looks over the years.

Give your next look a sporty boost with white sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Cole Haan ZeroGrand ChangePace sneakers, $84 (was $120).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, $170.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Levi’s Tessa sneakers, $45.