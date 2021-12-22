×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kristin Cavallari Gets Physical in Sports Bra, Leggings and White Sneakers for Workout

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
KRISTIN CAVALLARI
2020
2019
2019
2019
View Gallery 15 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kristin Cavallari returned to the gym in sporty style this week, as seen on her Instagram Stories yesterday.

The Uncommon James designer posed for a Stories video, captioned “Back to the regular scheduled program.” For the occasion, she wore a beige sports bra and black leggings. The slim-fitting outfit expertly paired neutrals together for a sleek look that was ideal for a daytime workout, as well.

Kristin Cavallari, gym, sports bra, beige sports bra, sneakers, white sneakers, chunky sneakers, black leggings, leggings, workout
Kristin Cavallari poses on Instagram Reels.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

The Uncommon Beauty founder laced up in a pair of sporty white sneakers as well, completing her fully neutral outfit. Her style appeared to feature mesh uppers, as well as slightly raised rubber soles. Cavallari’s shoes gave her look a retro appearance, while also demonstrating how head-to-toe neutrals can be styled for the gym.

Related

Fila Taps 'Dragon Ball Z' for a Futuristic and Colorful Sneaker Collection

Reebok's Nano X1 Is the Perfect Gym Sneaker and Christmas Gift to Give This Season

Rebel Wilson Is a Sultry Santa in Sequin Leggings & Patent Slingback Pumps

Chunky athletic sneakers have been a top trend this year, both in and out of the gym. Styles with thick soles, cushioned insoles and rounded toes provide whimsical comfort for a range of activities, while also bringing many a height boost. Cavallari isn’t the only star to wear chunky kicks to the gym; in recent weeks, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucy Hale and Jaime King have also worn pairs by Naked Wolfe, APL and Nike.

vanessa hudgens, chunky sneakers, nude leggings, spice girls tshirt, la
Vanessa Hudgens in LA on Dec. 1.
CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The former “The Hills” star can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands like Gucci and Schutz.

Click through the gallery to see Cavallari’s glamorous red carpet looks over the years.

Give your next look a sporty boost with white sneakers.

Cole Haan, sneakers, white sneakers, athletic sneakers, chunky sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Cole Haan ZeroGrand ChangePace sneakers, $84 (was $120).

Nike, sneakers, white sneakers, athletic sneakers, chunky sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, $170.

Levi's, sneakers, white sneakers, athletic sneakers, chunky sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Levi’s Tessa sneakers, $45.

 

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad