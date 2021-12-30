Kristin Cavallari Hits the Ski Slopes in Puffer Jacket, Pom-Pom Hat & Thick Black Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kristin Cavallari brought a sleek twist to ski wear while on the slopes with her children and father.

The Uncommon James designer posed for a family photo, captioned “Skiing with grandpa.” For the occasion, she wore slim-fitting black pants with a black puffer coat. To complement her outfit, Cavallari wore black gloves and a black knit hat with a furry pom-pom on top for a whimsical touch. Large ski goggles completed her look.

The Uncommon Beauty founder prepared for a snowy day of skiing with black boots. The sport-specific style featured padded black uppers, as well as a lace-up silhouette and several thick straps. Cavallari’s style also appeared to be attached to casings that clipped onto her skis, providing added durability and security.

Taller boots like Cavallari’s are a seasonal winter trend, due to their ability to provide insulation and fuller coverage from the cold winter weather. In recent weeks, styles with quilted or puffer-like uppers have also risen alongside the popularity of similar outerwear. Aside from Cavallari, stars like Kyle Richards, Florence Pugh and Dua Lipa have also been spotted in winter boots from Louis Vuitton, Magnum and Moon Boot in recent weeks.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The former “The Hills” star can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands like Gucci and Schutz.

Give your winter looks an edge with black boots.

To Buy: Hunter Insulated Tall boots, $165.

To Buy: Cougar Wahoo boots, $90 (was $175).

To Buy: Bearpaw Desdemona boots, $110.

Click through the gallery to see Cavallari’s glamorous red carpet looks over the years.