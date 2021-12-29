Kristin Cavallari Plays With Proportions in Oversized Pink Knit Sweater, Stretch Pants and Heeled Combat Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kristin Cavallari is a “born CO girl” with her latest look.

The “Very Cavallari” star posted a photo on Instagram yesterday of her enjoying the snow in Colorado while wearing a warm and cozy outfit suitable for the frigid, brisk winter weather. For the ensemble, Cavallari slipped on a pink knitted sweater that featured a contrasting stitch design. The sweater had loose, flowy sleeves that made it trendy while also adding a bit of movement. She paired this piece with a pair of cream-colored stretch pants that also streamlined her getup. Cavallari’s sweater is by Nanushka and is available at mytheresa.com.

When it came down to shoes, Cavallari wore a pair of fur-lined tan combat booties that elevated her attire while also providing comfort and support for the icy, snowy terrain. The boots are made by Jimmy Choo and are available at bergdorfgoodman.com.

Cavallari’s style is described as being comfortable-chic, and her Instagram feed shows her tastes within that definition. On her feed, we see pictures of her wearing printed loungewear, loose tailoring and intricate outerwear that all have some sense of being relaxed while also being fashionable. Also on her list of favorites is slinky dresses, edgy separates and slouchy denim. When it comes to shoes, she has a penchant for pumps, sandals, sneakers and boots that all unify her vibe no matter what she’s wearing.

The “Laguna Beach” star is no stranger to the fashion industry and has her own line of jewelry, Uncommon James, that focuses on creating classic and timeless pieces like necklaces, bracelets and earrings that all have that Cavallari flair. Previously she collaborated on shoes with Chinese Laundry.

Pop on a pair of combat booties and step into winter comfortably.

