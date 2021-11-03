Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up in a Furry Color-Blocked Jacket & Lace-Up Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kristin Cavallari is snug as bug this fall.

The Uncommon Beauty founder took her cozy style to Instagram on Tuesday from Franklin, Tenn., to show off her happy mood as well as her latest chic ensemble with the caption, “when the weather dips below 50.” The autumn-ready look consisted of a color-blocked faux fur jacket by A.L.C, which can be purchased for $595 at Saks, with Spanx leather leggings.

On her feet, Cavallari opted for Schutz’s Zara lace-up booties with a lugged platform and major four-inch heel. These leather showstoppers feature chunky woven laces threaded through D-ring eyelets.

With cold weather temperatures in full force, Cavallari whipped out a carefree rendition of the Canadian Tuxedo for another recent Instagram post.

She wore a matching denim set of jeans and a double-pocket denim button-up, with an elegant collection of gold chains and a gold watch on her right wrist. The whole tux was neatly tied together by a pair of marble white high-rise boots, which Cavallari shows off while sitting cross-legged on her porch as she looked directly at the camera. “Canadian tuxdeo szn,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

FN caught up with the entrepreneur last August when her summer fashion was still in full swing, but as she spoke about her favorite fall staples, it was clear that the love of her life was always footwear. The off-white boots seen in the above photo also only reaffirm what she said was her favorite aspect of fall fashion.

“Fall, for me, is always just about boots and booties,” Cavallari said. “Those are my favorites. So layering, and [they’re] just everything. I think you can have a great simple outfit of basics, and throw on a great pair of heels, and it really just elevates your outfits. So, that’s why I love boots and booties.”

Shop Cavallari’s Schutz boots along with two other affordable options below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Zhara Up Leather Booties, $158

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Kia Platform Lace-Up Booties, $119

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: NeroGiardini Patent Lace-Up Heeled Booties, $269

