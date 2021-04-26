Kristin Cavallari Perfects Rainy Day Style in a Denim Jacket, Cozy Leggings & Hunter Rain Boots

Kristin Cavallari headed to the farmer’s market in Franklin, Tenn., on Saturday wearing a relatable look.

The “Laguna Beach” alum showed off her adorable German Shepherd in a new Instagram post wearing a no-fail weekend uniform. Cavallari had on light-wash denim, black leggings, a cozy beanie and a neutral tote bag.

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect jean jacket, a timeless look from Levi’s is a no brainer.

April showers don’t put a damper on 34-year-old’s days out. She prepared for rain or shine by choosing another closet essential: Hunter Boots. The former “Hills” star’s knee-highs are shown in the Luna Grey colorway, a solid alternative to stark black and suitable for the wettest city sidewalks or the muddiest of grass events as they won’t show dirt.

Just this month, she uploaded a photograph in her hometown donning a more fashion-forward ensemble. Snapped smiling in a Zimmermann tiered maxi-dress from the resort 2021 collection, the billowing skirt and a romantic, allover floral print is an instant mood-lifter.

The media personality continues to set the tone for warmer weather. She recently announced her jewelry line Uncommon James’s latest drop comprised of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and special anklets. She paired the glimmering new pieces with nautical-themed seaside outfits that are perfect for summer.

Shop Cavallari’s Hunter Boots below, along with some similar styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Buy Now: Hunter Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots, $90

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara