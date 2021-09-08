Kristin Cavallari Goes Neutral in a Beige Peekaboo Halter Top, White Wide-Leg Trousers & Matching Mules

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kristin Cavallari looks like a summer dream in a neutral-colored outfit.

The “Very Cavallari” star posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her posing in a beige halter top that featured a peekaboo design paired with oversized white trousers.

For shoes, Cavallari had on a pair of sleek white mule sandals that are trending right now, with fans that include Bebe Rexha, Rihanna and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley donning the style.

Cavallari’s personal fashion tastes include garments that are trendy yet effortless. For example, she typically opts for pieces like flowy dresses, edgy swimsuits, oversized separates, graphic prints and efficient activewear. When it comes to footwear, Cavallari opts for signature silhouettes like sneakers, pumps, heeled sandals, flats and every trendy shoe in between.

On red carpets, Cavallari sports breathtaking gowns from brands like Valdrin Sahiti, Rebecca Taylor, Zac Posen, Elizabeth and James and Tibi.

The “Laguna Beach” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry to create her own label, Uncommon James. The brand sells many different items from apparel and accessories like hats and sweatshirts. Uncommon James also sells jewelry and home furnishings.

Put on a pair of white mule sandals and add a touch of sophistication to your looks, inspired by Kristin Cavallari.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Bottega Veneta Stretch Leather Mules, $790.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Senso Maisy Mule Sandals, $144.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Vince Hanna Leather Block-Heel Mules, $325.

