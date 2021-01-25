Kristin Cavallari Pulls Off Waist-Up Styling in a Cutout Dress & Mismatching Socks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari mastered waist-up styling this weekend as she shot the newest collection for her Uncommon James brand.

Doing her best to highlight the label’s newest selection of jewelry, the media personality went full glam with hair, makeup and a chic white dress. The square neck design featured a knee-length fit with a series of edgy cutouts across the bodice and the skirt of the number.

As the top half of the look is what mattered most, Cavallari kept it comfortable for the rest of her outfit, opting for mismatched socks instead of dressed-up footwear. One cozy sock came in a gray and white striped print while its counterpart included a polka dot design in the same color combination.

When it comes to the “Laguna Beach” alumna’s closet, her white dress yesterday would fit right in. Cavallari tends to frequent classic black or white attire with a touch of flair thanks to her bold accessories, glittering jewelry and standout footwear. While the television personality does tend to layer in a pop of color, she oftentimes favors more monochrome pieces to complete her ensembles. From leather leggings with matching booties to a beachy maxi skirt and sandals, Cavallari can typically be found in a stylish look that elevates the ever-chic trend.

When it comes to dressier footwear, though, the 34-year-old star usually prefers teetering stilettos in a mix of silhouettes and colors for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

