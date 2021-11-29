Kristin Cavallari Keeps It Cozy in White Knit Sweater, Cheetah Print Skirt & Versatile Ankle Booties at Uncommon James Store

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kristin Cavallari just proved that she can elevate any ensemble.

In a new Instagram photo, the former “Laguna Beach” star shared a photo of herself at the Uncommon James flagship store in Nashville.

Cavallari sat underneath the brand logo wearing a short white cable knit sweater. She paired her top with a cheetah print skirt that included a thigh-high slit.

Opting for simple statement jewelry, the entrepreneur completed her look with gold necklaces, rings and bracelets. Parting her hair to the side, she styled her blond locs in loose waves.

Her footwear choice was the perfect way to complete the look. She finished off her outfit with suede black ankle booties that featured a stiletto heel. Cavallari’s black booties are sure to elevate any fall or winter look.

Uncommon James is Cavallari’s collection of accessories for women on-the-go. Embodying her own sense of style, she designed jewelry that is feminine, classic and trendy with a pop of personality.

When it comes to fashion, the CEO describes her style as effortless and chic. She is a big fan of basics, which is why she chooses to level up her looks with classic statement pieces.

Recently, the television personality posted a photo of herself looking sleek in a cozy ensemble. Cavallari made it clear that she can look stylish in any temperature. The autumn-ready look consisted of a color-block faux fur jacket by A.L.C with Spanx leather leggings. She opted for a pair of Schutz’s Zara lace-up booties with a lugged platform and major 4-inch heel. These leather boots feature chunky woven laces threaded through D-ring eyelets.

See Kristin Cavallari’s style through the years.

Stay comfortable and in style with these black booties.

