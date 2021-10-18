Kristin Cavallari Steps Into Canadian Tuxedo Season in Off-White Pointy Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With fall finally in full force, Kristin Cavallari is ready to whip out the Canadian Tuxedo.

In a photo posted to her Instagram, the Uncommon Beauty founder is seen sporting a matching denim set of jeans and a double-pocket denim button-up. Cavallari’s elegant collection of gold chains and matching gold watch on her right wrist gives the navy blue outfit a pop of color. The whole tux is neatly tied together by a pair of marble white high-rise boots, which Cavallari shows off while sitting cross-legged on her porch as she looks directly at the camera. “Canadian tuxdeo szn,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

Her latest post shows that Cavallari’s chic fashion taste knows no bounds. In September, Cavallari posted a photo while on vacation in Mexico, where she donned a black off-the-shoulder dress featuring an asymmetric silhouette and crimped side detail. However, her shoes were once again the highlight of the whole outfit, as she had on on-trend square-toe mules, which have gained traction among other pop culture icons.

Footwear News recently caught up with the entrepreneur last August when her summer fashion was still in full swing, but as she spoke about her favorite fall staples, it was clear that the love of her life was always footwear. The off-white boots seen in the above photo also only reaffirm what she said was her favorite aspect of fall fashion. “Fall, for me, is always just about boots and booties,” she said. “Those are my favorites. So layering, and [they’re] just everything. I think you can have a great simple outfit of basics, and throw on a great pair of heels, and it really just elevates your outfits. So, that’s why I love boots and booties.”

