Kristin Cavallari’s Boyfriend-Style Shirtdress & Croc-Embossed Pumps Master the Monochrome Trend

Kristin Cavallari modeled for her jewelry brand today in a monochromatic style.

Seated atop a stool for her Uncommon James photoshoot, the media personality opted for all-white attire with a button-up, boyfriend-style shirtdress complete with classic pumps. The sleek heels came set with a pointed-toe silhouette atop a mid-height stiletto heel and a rounded vamp, all formed in a patent croc-embossed upper.

“It’s hereeee!! The new demi-fine collection just dropped @uncommonjames if you aren’t familiar with demi-fine, it’s 18k gold over pure sterling silver made to last with proper care,” wrote Cavallari in the caption.

Monochrome styling has been present within the world of fashion for centuries but has recently experienced a modern revamp across celebrity trends. The color-themed attire offers a streamlined path to an effortlessly chic look, modeled by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and even Michelle Obama in the past few weeks alone.

Cavallari herself is a fan of the styling hack and recently pulled it off in a different look from her jewelry shoot. Doing her best to highlight the label’s newest selection of pieces, she went full glam with hair, makeup and a chic white dress. The square neck design featured a knee-length fit with a series of edgy cutouts across the bodice and the skirt of the number.

As the top half of the look is what mattered most, Cavallari kept it comfortable for the rest of her outfit, opting for mismatched socks instead of dressed-up footwear. One cozy sock came in a gray and white striped print while its counterpart included a polka dot design in the same color combination.

When it comes to dressier footwear, though, the 34-year-old star usually prefers teetering stilettos in a mix of silhouettes and colors for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

