Kristin Cavallari Goes Chic in Mexico With an Asymmetric Dress and Square-Toe Mules

Kristin Cavallari is looking chic in her recent Instagram post. While striking a pose, the entrepreneur revealed her ultimate vacation style. She donned a black off-the-shoulder dress featuring an asymmetric silhouette and ruched detail on the side. To complete her outfit, Cavallari wore summer’s favorite trend: square-toe mules. She opted for Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Raffia Mules in beige to add a minimalist and elevated tropical ensemble.

Many celebrities are tapping into this trend in different shoe styles. From Olivia Culpo to Alessandra Ambrosio and Chrissy Teigen, square-toe mules have gained status among pop culture.

Cavallari is known to have a distinctive shoe collection. She can be seen in APL slides, Steve Madden sandals and Golden Goose sneakers as she always prioritizes function over style. But according to a recent interview with Footwear News, Cavallari is planning to add more boots and booties to her rotation this fall season. When it comes to style, Cavallari leans toward relaxed pieces, oversized separates, graphic tees and versatile activewear.

At a recent event, the TV personality revealed her new Uncommon James collection, which encompasses gold chokers, pendant necklaces and geometric earrings.

Transition into fall with these square-toe mules, inspired by Cavallari’s vacation style.

Buy Now: By Far Lana Square-Toe Knotted Leather Mules, $468

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Brelanie Sandal, $98.99

Buy Now: Good American Standout Square Toe Mule, $139

