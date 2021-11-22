Kristen Stewart Shines in Bright Yellow Suit & Switches From Heels to Converse Sneakers for The Hollywood Reporter

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kristen Stewart brought bright yellow to the colors of the rainbow-themed outfits on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter.

The 31-year-old joined five other A-List actresses including Jennifer Hudson, Tessa Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Kirsten Dunst and Emilia Jones for the THR Roundtable series, the Actress Roundtable.

Kristen Stewart wearing a yellow suit and white pumps for The Hollywood Reporter Actress Roundtable. CREDIT: Courtesy of THR/Photographed by Victoria Will

For the shoot, Stewart suited up in a monochrome set in cyber yellow. The ensemble consisted of an open double-breasted blazer and a pair of matching, high-waisted suit trousers. On her feet, she kept it classic in a pair of white patent leather pointed-toe pumps, which gave the star some height with the thin heel. The look was accessorized with two layered silver chain necklaces with square-shaped pendants.

When joined by the other actresses for the cover, Stewart slipped into something a little more comfortable and matched the same suit with a pair of black Chuck Taylor All-Star Low Top sneakers. The shoes retail for $55 on the Converse website. The black shoes were contrasted with a pair of bright white ribbed socks.

Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Hudson, Tessa Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Kirsten Dunst and Emilia Jones for The Hollywood Reporter cover. CREDIT: Courtesy of THR/Photographed by Victoria Will

Each of the stars featured in the story are leading the award season buzz. Stewart discussed her portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” which was released on Nov. 5. She made note of the similarities between herself and Princess Diana both having lived under the microscope while in their 20s.

“It seems like the clearest parallel — there were a lot of cameras in our lives — but the reason they were there is so different. I’m not running from anything; I’m running toward everything. This person wasn’t even allowed to be a person.” Stewart said. “So, I know what it’s like to assume — sometimes wrongly — that everyone’s looking at you when you walk into a room.”

Flip through the gallery to see Stewart’s standout red carpet shoe style.