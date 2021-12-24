Kris Jenner Sparkles in High-Slit Red Dress & Heels for Her Christmas Song With Travis Barker

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kris Jenner is giving us Hollywood glamour for the debut of her new Christmas song.

The reality star and proclaimed “Momager” stunned in a sequined red little number with a risque slit that traveled up her leg. Posing for her Christmas close-up, Jenner posted to Instagram, “A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this is honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do.”.

The throwback picture on the album cover entitled “Kris Jenner Jingle Bells” featured Jenner before a brick fireplace decorated in festive stockings. the dress she wore was red, strappy, and shiny, encapsulating the season’s jolly mood. For accessories, Jenner kept it simple with gold bracelets and a dainty necklace strung round her neck. In her video posted to Instagram, Jenner gave audiences a sneak peek at the holiday cover featuring the musical stylings of American musician and Kardashian sweetheart Travis Barker. Jenner writes, “Thank you @travisbaker for the memory and fun, and for adding your drums.”. Barker is the coveted drummer for the band Blink -182 and has produced a whole slew of hit songs. The musician has also famously collaborated with multiple hip hop artists and has produced the rock bands +44 and ever-popular Box Car Racer.

The Christmas cover was made a family affair with the addition of the famous reality star and mom of three Kourtney Kardashian. The starlet provided the bells for the Christmas single, Jenner ending her caption with, “And thank you @kourtneykardashian for your mesmerizing jingle bells!! Merry Christmas everyone!”. She ended the post by plugging her new song in her bio, showing her devoted fans where to stream the newest holiday project.

