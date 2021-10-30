Kris Jenner Turns Into Cruella and Wears Black Knee-High Boots for The Ellen Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kris Jenner showed up to “The Ellen Show” in full costume attire.

The TV personality channeled her inner Cruella with a full black ensemble that was reminiscent of the classic film from 1961. For this outfit, Jenner wore a shimmery black coat with long leather gloves and a pair of knee-high leather boots. Of course, the costume was completed with the iconic hairstyle of Cruella Deville.

When it comes to Halloween, Jenner tends to wear high-end brands and eclectic shoes. Last year, the “momager” embraced Tim Burton’s classic character, Jack Skellington. For this outfit, Jenner wore a pair of chunky boots featuring studs. Also, her love for Cruella’s character goes way back. In a recent post, she shared a throwback to a former Cruella costume where she puppy dolls as props.

Many celebrities have embraced Cruella-inspired costumes. From Iggy Azalea to Cardi B and Lauren Conrad. When it comes to Halloween, Jenner goes above and beyond with her attires as well as her daughters.

When she’s not attending exclusive parties and hosting private gatherings, Jenner mingles with other A-Listers at star-studded events. She can be spotted front row in Paris Fashion Week or gracing the red carpet at the Met Gala. For these events, Jenner leans toward velcro sneakers, stilettos, towering sandals and boots. Her eclectic shoe repertoire includes Prada loafers and even Khloe’s shoe brand, Good American.

