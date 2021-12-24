Kourtney Kardashian Poses for Mirror Selfie with Daughter Penelope Disick in Shiny White Jacket and Pointy Booties

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reality star and mom of three Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope posed for a mother-daughter selfie all bundled up.

Kardashian and her daughter looked ready for the cold in their latest post to Instagram. Both parties were dressed in thick coats with very different looks. Kourtney opted for an all-white ensemble, fitted in a white oversized trench with a metallic lining. Under the shiny outerwear, the media personality wore a white mesh top and bralette that left little to the imagination, pairing the whole outfit with silver pants with shiny silver accents.

On her feet, the celeb donned white booties with a sharp toe and a high heel. The boots follow the color story in her outfit through to the end, making for an all around cohesive look. It’s a safe look for the Kardashian, something we have seen her wear in several different shades and textures before — and it works well on her.

Her daughter stood beside her wearing neutrals like her mother. For outerwear, Disick wore a tan Gucci jacket, with the Gucci emblem printed on it in a darker brown. The jacket looked thicker than her mother’s, which looked more like a windbreaker. Disick also sported a white crop top and see-through pants that looked like shorts. The eyelet detail on her trousers revealed a pair of opaque shorts that gave the younger Kardashian-Disick an extra layer. For shoes, Disick wore what appeared to be golden Gucci loafers with an exposed heel. Her look, much more casual than her mother’s, is an appropriate styling choice expected for her age. The leather loafers and the lacy pants bring contrast to the harsh brown and tan of the Gucci outerwear.

