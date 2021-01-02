Kourtney Kardashian Teams Strapless Vinyl Dress & Prada Square-Toe Pumps To Ring in 2021

To celebrate the end of 2020, Kourtney Kardashian teamed her tequila cocktail with an edgy ensemble, and paired it with heels from her go-to luxury footwear label.

While welcoming 2021 at home on New Year’s Eve, the Poosh founder wore the Guiseppe Di Morabito Strapless Vinyl Mini Dress in the black colorway. The patent leather-like outfit features a fitted bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a tiered ruffled hem. It retails for $964 and is available for purchase on Luisaviaroma.com.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star accessorized the look with a gem-embellished choker necklace and Alexandre Vautheir x Alain Mikli Edwidge jeweled square-framed sunglasses, which retail for $447 on Otticanet.com.

For footwear, Kardashian completed the outfit with a pair of the Prada Napiak Logo Plaque Pumps in a matching hue. These 1990s-inspired shoes feature 100% Italian leather uppers with the brand’s signature logo embellishment in silver hardware on the front and a square toe, complete with a 3.74-inch chunky heel and an adjustable ankle strap to create a Mary Jane-inspired silhouette. They retail for $850 and are available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Prada Naplak Heels. CREDIT: Prada.com

This sighting comes on the heels of Kardashian styling her beloved Prada Monolith boots this holiday season. In December 2020, she wore the short version of the iconic designer silhouette, paired with an Aritizia Super Puffer Jacket in Tawny and white pants for a family getaway at Lake Tahoe, Calif.

During last year’s warmer months, Kardashian teamed the Italian luxury brand’s Monolith Creeper shoes in July with a long-sleeve black cropped top, matching shorts and a printed headscarf.

Elevate your 2021 ensembles with similar square-toe shoe options available below.

To Buy: Flat Apartment Square-Toe Pumps, $136 (from $400).

To Buy: Sam Edelman Beth Square Toe Pumps, $130.

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Xenah Pumps, $180 (from $240).

