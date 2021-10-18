Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Edgiest Couples’ Style Moments

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who are now engaged, have been making headlines this year during their outings together. Most notably, the duo are often spotted in outfits that are edgy and sleek, complete with plenty of leather, graphic accents, and—of course—the color black.

This year, Kardashian’s style has also noticeably gained a gothic, punk rock edge. Though she’s been known for favoring street style-worthy heels and dark colors in the past, in recent months the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has fully leaned into the rock n’ roll aesthetic. Her wardrobe often features plenty of daring lace and cutout dresses, bodysuits and trousers, as well as footwear ranging from combat boots to lace-up heels.

Fashion-wise, Kardashian and Barker are often spotted in complementary outfits. Each star usually wears dark tones, along with pops of prints and accents like florals, stripes, zippers and graphic lettering. When it comes to footwear, they similarly complement each other’s edgy style. Barker can regularly be seen in black lace-up brogues and sneakers from brands like Converse and Vans. Kardashian often takes the trendy route, wearing black thigh-high and combat boots from Naked Wolfe and Prada—plus strappy sandals and PVC mules from luxury brands like Manolo Blahnik.

While on a dinner date at Nobu Malibu this spring, Barker and Kardashian wore coordinating edgy looks. Each sported a black jacket, black pants and white graphic T-shirts. However, their black footwear differed: Kardashian wore pointed-toe heels, while Barker opted for low-top sneakers.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at Nobu Malibu. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA Kardashian took the romantic route when it came to a vacation with Barker in Italy. The Poosh founder wore a black and red lace-up dress with studded mules. Barker wore a graphic T-shirt, along with Enfants Riches Déprimés trousers and glossy black sneakers.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian step out and about in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 29. CREDIT: venezia2020/IPA/Splash News

At the 2021 MTV VMA’s this September, the duo hit the red carpet in especially sleek style. Kardashian wore a black leather Olivier Theyskens dress with a Prada handbag and Manolo Blahnik lace-up sandals, while Barker sported a Thom Browne suit from the designer’s Fall 2012 collection.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA For a dinner date with Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner at Zero Bond in New York City earlier this month, both dressed in cozy style with an edge. Barker wore a pair of zippered pants with a dark green sweater and black lace-up shoes. Kardashian opted for a slightly more formal look, wearing a Rick Owens cutout shrug with a Gucci top and skirt and Gia Borghini x RHW leather boots.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian join Kendall Jenner at Zero Bond for dinner, New York, Oct. 14. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil/Splash News

