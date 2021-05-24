Kourtney Kardashian Masters the ‘Rock-Chick’ Aesthetic in a Lace Top, Distressed Jeans, a Fur Coat & Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian is one edgy woman.

On Sunday, the Poosh founder took to Instagram to share a photo of herself at a bar. For the outing, Kardashian went grunge with a dainty flare, pairing a lace-adorned satin top with a pair of distressed jeans. The pants featured rips at the knee and a trending wide-leg hem.

To continue the bold theme, Kardashian opted to style the look with a fur-lined coat, which she wore open. The outwear piece added a bit of spunk to the outfit — bearing resemblance to performance outfits of the ’80s and ’90s.

As for footwear, Kardashian opted for a pair of combat boots. While the shoes were partially covered by her jeans, the boots featured a round toe, a rubber outsole and a yellow topstitch trim similar to the design found on silhouettes by Dr. Martens.

Season after season, combat boots remain on trend. The style is versatile and is ideal for not only fall and winter but also spring and summer. The look can be paired with denim like Kardashian has demonstrated but also with slip and boho dresses, skirts and suiting. In addition to Kardashian, stars like: Irina Shayk, Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber and Kardashian’s own sister Kylie Jenner are fans of the trend.

When it comes to her personal style, Kardashian leans on the daring side. She is a lover of statement coats, leather pants, suiting and the perfect black dresses. To compliment her looks, and when not in combat boots, her footwear rotation includes shoes from: Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and selections from Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

