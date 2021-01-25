Kourtney Kardashian Gets Dolled Up in a Strapless Latex Dress & Trendy Square-Toe Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian served up a major glam style moment over the weekend.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram to show off one of her chicest looks as of late: a latex strapless dress with a sheeny finish and bodycon silhouette. Tapping into the throwback tube dress trend, the silhouette is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design.

As for footwear, Kourtney gave the number a monochromatic finish with her choice of classic black sandals; the design came set atop a square-toe front with a teetering stiletto heel to tout.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear. And now, the design is set to remain one of the biggest trends as spring ’21 approaches.

Watch on FN

Kourtney herself has never been one to shy away from a prominent footwear trend and can oftentimes be found in a square-toe style. For Christmas in 2020, for example, she opted for a horsebit white pump from Gucci with a flat front to match her Miu Miu dress. The Poosh founder also frequents Bottega Veneta sandals which tend to feature the trending silhouette.

Kourtney Kardashian (L) and Addison Rae leave dinner in Los Angeles, Sept. 15, 2020. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

When it comes to Kourtney’s own style, the sleek dress is just a few of the many chic designs in the television personality‘s footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the Kardashian sister also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Hop on the square-toe sandal trend like Kourtney Kardashian with these next styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Alonza Sandals, $170 (was $425).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: Good American Standout Sandals, $169.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Click through the gallery to find more of Kourtney Kardashian’s top footwear moments over the years.