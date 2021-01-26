Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Hike in a Sports Bra, Biker Shorts & Sculptural Adidas Yeezys

Kourtney Kardashian served up major wanderlust inspiration this week with a scenic hike.

Sharing images from her trip out West, the media personality joined her youngest son Reign Disick, 6, for a trek across a desert-like terrain. For the hike, Kourtney prepped for movement in the sun in a coordinating black sports bra and classic biker shorts look, accented with a bright blue bucket hat for added protection.

The blue and black color scheme of her look then continued into her choice of footwear: Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Tyrian.” Coming from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s hit collaborative line, the design features a navy neoprene construction coated in black suede and pebbled leather overlays. The high-top silhouette also a neoprene tongue with a toggle lacing system, all finished off with black tonal adiPrene+ cushioning in the midsole and a sculpted outsole for added grip.

The “Tyrian” colorway released back in May 2020 with a price tag of $220 but now resells for $275 to $732 dependent on the size at Farfetch.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Tyrian.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In another throwback post on Sunday, Kourtney showed off a very different side to her ever-chic style. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram to show off one of her chicest looks as of late: a latex strapless dress with a sheeny finish and bodycon silhouette. Tapping into the throwback tube dress trend, the silhouette is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design.

As for footwear, Kourtney gave the number a monochromatic finish with her choice of classic black sandals; the design came set atop a square-toe front with a teetering stiletto heel to tout.

When it comes to Kourtney’s own style, the sleek dress is just a few of the many chic designs in the television personality‘s footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her Kanye West’s Yeezy lines. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the Kardashian sister also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

