Kourtney Kardashian Gets Extra Edgy in Snake-Print Jacket Dress and ’90s-Inspired Platform Boots With Travis Barker

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest look might be her edgiest ensemble yet.

The Poosh founder arrived in New York City today with beau Travis Barker, wearing a slick utilitarian dress. The leathery Lēo number featured long sleeves and a sharp collar in a color palette of brown, black and green. However, its edgiest feature was an enlarged snake print—as well as reptilian scale texture. Kardashian cinched the boxy dress with a black webbing belt, paired with angular black sunglasses and a miniature black Hermes Kelly handbag.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive in New York City. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Kardashian tapped celebrity-favorite brand Naked Wolfe for a pair of platform boots. The ’90s-inspired Spice Black Stretch style featured rounded toes, as well as knee-high uppers and silver wolf head-shaped accents on their counters. Their most daring features, however, were chunky platform soles and 5.11 inch-high heels. The boots elevated Kardashian’s look with a height boost, as well as giving her look a futuristic edge. Her shoes retail for $350 on NakedWolfe.com.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive in New York City. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Kardashian’s boots. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

Naked Wolfe’s Spice Black Stretch boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Naked Wolfe

Kardashian’s boots are similar to a range of platform styles that have been trending this season. The shoe’s popularity comes from its ability to support wearers with thick soles, as well as knee and ankle coverage in colder months. Kardashian isn’t the only star who’s tapped the trend lately; celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Regina King and Rosé have also worn platform boots from brands like Marc Jacobs, Versace and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive in New York City. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes similarly edgy styles with trendy details. One of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes is Prada’s popular lug-sole boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

Elevate your fall looks with black platform boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Cobra boots, $160.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sorel Brex boots, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Lilyan boots, $40.

Click through the gallery to see Kardashian’s best shoe moments over the years.