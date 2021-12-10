Kourtney Kardashian Sports Festive At-Home Ensemble in Skims Pajamas and Holiday Slippers

Kourtney Kardashian nailed the cozy-chic aesthetic in Skims pajamas and holiday slippers.

The mother of three made a case for festive-meets-fashion ensembles in her at-home look. She snapped a mirror selfie in a decorated holiday-themed room filled with draping garland on a black banister as well as white lights and red baubles. In the photo, she modeled the Skims Jacquard Button Up Sleep Top in Marble, which retails for $62 on the Skims Website. The media personality completed the set with the matching Jacquard sleep pants which retail for $72.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Jacquard Skims pajamas with plush Santa slippers. CREDIT: Instagram

She completed the look with a pair of fluffy slippers. The footwear featured a plush upper in the shape of Santa wearing his signature red hat .

Detail of Kourtney Kardashian’s plush holiday slippers. CREDIT: Instagram

Last month, Skims and Fendi dropped a collaboration. The shapewear brand launched the inaugural collection with Italian luxury fashion house on Nov, 9. The line features form-fitting sets, leather mini dresses and more. Kim Kardashian herself modeled for the collection.

Kim Kardashian in the Fendi x Skims mid-support tights and Hoisery bra. CREDIT: Donna Trope

When it comes to Kourtney’s shoe style, her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, she also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker out and about in NYC. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

The 42-year-old’s style has evolved since dating rock star Travis Barker, going from tailored, classic outfits and athleisure to punk. Lately, she has been seen in many monochromatic looks, along with corsets and leather.

Flip through the gallery to see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s edgiest couples-style moments.