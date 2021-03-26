Kourtney Kardashian Is Edgy in a Chocolate Leather Trench, Matching Pants & Slithering Yeezy Boots

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed neutral leather suiting is a foolproof evening uniform.

On Thursday, the Poosh founder wore a brown leather trench coat with a white tee and coordinating slim bootcut pants in a rich chocolate hue while out for dinner at Nobu Malibu with Travis Barker and her son Reign Disick. To accessorize the outfit, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” alumna styled her attire with a coordinating brown face mask and a pendant necklace.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Nobu Malibu on March 25, 2021. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

For footwear, Kardashian completed the ensemble with a pair of textured beige boots. They feature a croc-like embossed pattern throughout with a pointed toe, inside zipper closure and a stiletto heel. These shoes appear aesthetically comparable to her beloved Yeezy booties from the label’s Season 5 collection. To get a similar look, the Kanye West-founded brand’s snakeskin ankle boots are still available for purchase in limited sizing and retail for $1,100 on yoox.com.

(L-R) Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and Reign Disick out for dinner in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Here’s a closer look at Kourtney Kardashian’s booties. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

With this sighting, the media personality further confirms her affinity for head-to-toe leather ensembles and her signature suiting uniform teamed with pointed-toe heeled booties. Throughout 2021, the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister has solidified this edgy, tailored attire as her go-to dinner look. On March 22, she teamed a striped glittering knit sweater from Victoria Beckham and Beau Souci cutout leather pants with sleek pointed-toe booties in a black colorway for another dinner at Nobu Malibu.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker step out and about in Los Angeles, March 20. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Two days before, on March 20, Kardashian styled a black midi-length coat with Mugler trousers and near-identical shoes in a matching colorway.

Chunky sole boots are another footwear fixture in the reality television alumna’s wardrobe. Some of her most beloved pairs include the Prada Monolith combat boots and styles from Rick Owens and The Row.

