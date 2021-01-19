Kourtney Kardashian Styles a Ruby-Red Romper With Metallic Prada Slides on an Italian Getaway

While shopping in Sardinia, Italy, Kourtney Kardashian teamed a bold-hued one-piece outfit with designer accessories.

The Poosh Founder wore a deep ruby red short jumpsuit with a sleeveless silhouette, zip-up front, and a belted detail at the waist. The Belted Romper in the Red colorway from Terry offers a similar aesthetic. It retails for $265 and is available for purchase on Revolve.com. She accessorized the warm-weather outfit with mirror-lens sunglasses and a mini handbag from Goyard.

Here’s a close-up look at the similar Prada Metallic slides. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” cast member finished off the look with a pair of metallic slide sandals from Prada with their signature logo plaque detail across the toe. While this style does not seem to be currently available, the Italian luxury label’s Metallic Leather Slides offer a similar aesthetic. These metallic shoes feature full leather uppers with an open toe, rubber outer soles, a .5-inch heel and a thick strap on the vamp. They retail for $680 and are available for purchase on Saksfifthavenue.com.

This sighting further confirms the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister’s affinity for all types of Prada footwear silhouettes. To ring in 2021, Kardashian teamed a pair of the designer’s Prada Napiak Logo Plaque Pump with her vinyl dress from Giuseppe Di Morabito for an at-home New Year’s Eve celebration.

For many seasons now, the Prada Monolith styles continue to be one of the media personality’s go-to shoe choices. In December last year, she wore the short version of the iconic designer boots, paired with an Aritizia Super Puffer Jacket in Tawny and white pants for a family getaway at Lake Tahoe, Calif.

During last year’s warmer months, in July, Kardashian teamed the Italian luxury brand’s Monolith Creeper shoe with a long-sleeve black cropped top, matching shorts and a printed headscarf.

Embrace the reality television star’s cool warm-weather shoe style with similar slide sandal options available below.

To Buy: Seychelles Total Relaxation Slides, $65.

To Buy: Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandals, $35.

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Knaughty Slide Sandals, $85.

