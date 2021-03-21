Kourtney Kardashian Makes a Case for Wearing Pajamas to Dinner in Satin Skims Set & Jeweled Heels 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

According to Kourtney Kardashian, you can make pajamas fashionable for dinner.

Kourtney starred in a dinner party-themed campaign for her sister Kim Kardashian’s shape wear and loungewear line, Skims, wearing a satin pajama set from the brand’s Jacquard collection.

Kourtney’s look included a satin bralette that came in a chocolate hue and was adorned with the Skims motif. Kourtney styled the top with a pair of matching shorts and a coordinating button up.

The Jacquard collection, as the brand describes, is “designed for day to night glamour.” The collection comes in four different colors and will launch on March 23.

Kourtney then finalized the look with a pair of jeweled heels. The shoes featured a large purple stone just above the toe and were equipped with pink, white and yellow jeweled straps. The footwear was complete with a stiletto heel. Kourtney further glammed up the look with pink eyeshadow and her hair styled in loose waves.

Kourtney’s Skims campaign comes after she stepped out to dine at Nobu with her boyfriend Travis Barker on March 19. For the outing, the Poosh founder wore a ’70s vintage t-shirt styled with a pair of Mugler wool trousers. The pants featured a black colorway with a sheer panel detail across the thigh. She complimented the look with a black coat and a $1,390 Prada Re-Edition 2005 Nylon Mini Shoulder Bag in the black colorway. For footwear, Kourtney opted for pointy black shoes.

Kourtney Kardashian at Nobu Malibu on March 19, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Kourtney’s personal style, the Poosh founder doesn’t shy away from bold looks. She often plays around with fabrics like satin, latex and velvet as well as different patterns and prints. She can also be seen in suiting as well as mom jeans. Her go-to brands include: Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti, Prada and looks from Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

Add jeweled heels to your rotation with these picks below.

