Kourtney Kardashian Takes on Snowy Weather in Cozy Coat, Leggings & Olive Combat Boots With Kids

Kourtney Kardashian continues to embrace off-duty street style fashion.

The lifestyle mogul has been on the go lately and has proven to be a pro at adjusting her wardrobe and dress for the season.

On Wednesday, Kardashian took to her Instagram to share new photos from a chilly outing with her kids, enjoying skiing and snowmobiling on a holiday.

Continuing with her edgy style transformation, Kardashian wore a short textured black jacket that included long sleeves that covered her hands. She paired her bomber with smooth black leggings and accessorized with a black beanie, round sunglasses and styled her brunette hair straight.

For footwear, Kardashian opted for a pair of olive combat boots that almost laced up to her calves. Combat boots are a staple during the colder months and have been seen on other celebrities like Hailee Steinfeld, Blake Lively, Halle Berry and Kate Beckinsale in recently weeks.

The startlet’s style has evolved since dating rocker Travis Barker, going from tailored, classic outfits and athleisure to punk. Lately she has been seen in many monochromatic looks, along with corsets and leather. She has also revamped her footwear to include more strappy heels, pointed-toe boots and Converse sneakers.

