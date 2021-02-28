Kourtney Kardashian Demonstrates How to Achieve a Rocker Aesthetic With Leather Trench & Chunky Shoes 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you wanna achieve a rocker aesthetic, look no further than Kourtney Kardashian.

On Saturday, Kardashian shared a slideshow of photos of herself at a music video, wearing an edgy look. For the occasion, Kardashian opted for a leather coat, which flowed down to her feet. The sleek outerwear piece featured padded shoulders with a scrunch detail at the arm. Amanda Uprichard offers a similar style coat at Revolve.com for $352.

As for footwear, Kardashian sported a style she favorites. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star completed the ensemble with chunky shoes. The Prada lug-sole creepers feature smooth, polished leather uppers with a lace-up front a 2.25-inch platform heel. The footwear gave the ensemble a grunge effect, but kept it clean and simple. While Kardashian’s style is currently out of stock, the brand offers a studded pair for $1,200 at SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Kardashian previously wore the shoes last year during Paris Fashion Week with a scoop-neck mini dress and sheer black tights.

When it comes to Kardashian’s personal style, the Poosh founder doesn’t shy away from bold looks. She often plays around with fabrics like satin, latex and velvet as well as different patterns and prints. She can also be seen in suiting as well as mom jeans. Her go-to brands include: Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti, Prada and looks from Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

Add some chunky shoes to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

