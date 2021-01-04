Kourtney Kardashian Gets Edgy in a Lace Bustier, See-Through Heels & High-Rise Trousers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian brought her daring style in 2021 with her latest outfit of the day.

Taking to Instagram to show off her bold attire on Instagram today, the Poosh founder tucked a lacy sheer bustier top into her tailored black high-rise pants. The corsetry comes from Parisian designer Olivier Theyskens with similar designs available on the brand’s website.

Bustiers and corset-style tops and dresses returned to the celebrity style scene in 2020 as a favorite of stars like Ashley Graham, Miley Cyrus, Sofia Vergara and more.

As for footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” frontwoman brought back one of her favorite footwear styles to top off the look. Her pointed-toe pumps featured a see-through PVC material in a dark shade, resembling styles that Kourtney has previously sported from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s line.

Similar Yeezy styles come set atop a 4.5-inch stiletto heel, discounted from $800 to $280 at Farfetch.com.

In another look shared on her social media over the weekend, Kourtney cozied up in a matching set from Kim Kardashian’s Skims label. Coming from the shapewear brand’s Cozy collection, her ultra fuzzy pullover sweatshirt retails for $72 whereas her matching comfy pants sell for $88 at Skims.com.

To keep things in the family, Kourtney then tapped Kanye West’s second collection of footwear to finish off her relaxed attire. The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway launched with a $75 retail price tag during a surprise drop in June. With comparisons drawn to Crocs’ classic clogs, the one-of-a-kind silhouette became a highly anticipated shoe thanks to its never-before-seen details and striking divergence from typical sneaker creations. Formed from a harvested algae foam, the aerodynamic shoes resell anywhere from $399 to $1,499 at StockX.com.

As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the Yeezy shoes and Skims apparel yesterday are just a few of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Beyond fashion, the media personality also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

