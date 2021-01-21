Kourtney Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Support Kim Kardashian in Daring Two-Piece Skims Sets

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian both showed their support for sister Kim Kardashian’s line of shapewear on Wednesday in their own take on a daring look.

Kourtney modeled a Skims bralette and spandex shorts set last night from the comfort of her impressive closet; the Poosh founder opted for the brand’s upcoming $32 Jelly Sheer triangle bralette with matching Jelly Sheer $26 shorts, which both drop on Jan. 22 at 12 p.m. ET at Skims.com.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Kourtney’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner also tapped Skims for her off-duty outfit of the day. The beauty mogul’s set also tapped the new Jelly Sheer collection from the label, instead opting for the $36 Scoop Neck bralette silhouette with a white iteration of the spandex short bottoms.

Though you couldn’t see her shoes in the snap, when it comes to footwear and shoes, Kylie herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the Kylie Skin founder has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

Watch on FN

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When she isn’t in sneakers, the reality television star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

When it comes to her sister Kourtney’s own style, the Skims pieces are just a few of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Click through the gallery to find more of the best Kardashian family style moments over the years.