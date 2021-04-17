Kourtney Kardashian Styles Her Favorite ’70s Shoe Trend With Her Sisters Reunion With Kim, Khloe and Kylie and Kendall Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters reunited on Friday with a stylish group photo featuring several of the spring’s hottest shoe trends. The looks included ’70s-inspired footwear, clear sandals and printed boots teamed with textured attire — which all prove the family’s style prowess.

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her affinity for the Tom Ford Disco Velvet Sandals and styled her beloved selection with a see-through high neck white mesh and high-waisted black sequined pants with a feather trim hem. These platform shoes feature a velvet and leather construction with an open toe, ankle strap with buckle detail and an eye-catching 6.3-inch hourglass heel. They currently are on sale for $875 (reduced from $1,250) and are available for purchase on Mytheresa.com. She completed the look with her go-to Prada Re-Edition Nylon Mini shoulder handbag also in the black colorway.

The Poosh founder wore these same sandal heels on March 7, coordinated with a body-conscious black cutout mini dress. With this sighting, the media personality confirms her affinity for the retro platform sandal trend and proves her continued preference for chunky black footwear.

Kim Kardashian opted for a more minimalist aesthetic and seamlessly transitioned traditionally fall hues into spring. The Skims founder wore a long-sleeve satin mini dress in a wine colorway teamed with a python top handle mini handbag and light brown thigh-high boots in a suede-like material with a pointed toe.

Like her fellow beauty mogul sibling, Kylie Jenner opted for a more subdued outfit. She also took a cue from the eldest Kardashian sister and the Kylie Cosmetics founder styled a vampy look, including a satin black halter top with a keyhole neckline and, for footwear, a pair of sleek black pumps with an ankle strap detail.

Khloe Kardashian took a cue from the youngest Jenner sister and opted for a matching printed set with clear sandal heels. She wore the Marine Serre Second Skin Moon Top teamed with the brand’s coordinating Full Moon Printed Leggings — both in a bold blue colorway. To complete the look, Good American founder styled the look with PVC sandal heels that feature a beige suede footbed and a sharply pointed toe.

Unlike her four sisters’ ensembles, Kendall Jenner made her animal-print boots the focal point of her celebratory attire. She wore a brown tube top styled with a pair of the Helmut Lang Masc high-waisted straight leather pants in the red tobacco colorway. Her trousers color-coordinate with her heeled snakeskin boots, which feature an on-trend square toe. These Paris Texas Python boots offer a similar look with the same square toe design. They retail for $318 on Shopbop.com.

Square toe shoes have been one of the most celebrity-beloved footwear trends for several seasons now and continue to be one of the hottest silhouettes for the spring ’21 season. Kylie and Kourtney frequently gravitate towards this style and often opt for models from Bottega Veneta and Prada, respectively.

Embrace this modern-day signature style with similar square-toe options below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Harmon Booties, $85.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Miista Marcelle Croc-Embossed High Heel Boots, $435.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Verishop

To Buy: Madewell Malone Square Toe Booties, $188.

