Kourtney Kardashian Is Bold and Beachy in Color-Blocked Bikini and Red Ankle-Wrap Sandals

Kourtney Kardashian hit the beach in style this weekend, with an added boost from red ankle-wrap sandals.

The reality television personality posed in the shade in a GCDS bikini. The whimsical swimwear featured color-blocked paisley, gingham, and heart prints. Kardashian paired the set with a coordinating red paisley bucket hat, also by GCDS. Though her hat is sold out, her bikini is currently on sale for $104 (from $173) on GCDS.It.

For footwear, the Poosh founder slipped on a pair of red GCDS ankle-wrap sandals. The shoes featured a paisley bandana print that matched her bikini and hat, as well as a thong toe strap and kitten heels. The pair’s height was practical for navigating the beach, with its’ straps serving as support in addition to a style statement. The sandals currently retail for $238 (on sale from $341) on GCDS.It.

Kardashian’s sandals combines two of summer’s most popular shoe trends right now: thong straps and ankle-wrap laces. Thong straps have become all the rage, merging the practicality and ease of a flip flop with sleek heeled silhouettes. Wraparound ankle straps have also grown in popularity, due to their supportive frame and bold style. Both features have been spotted separately and together in sandals by Bottega Veneta, Gianvito Rossi, and Yeezy (the label founded by Kardashian’s brother-in-law, Kanye West) on celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, and Kardashian’s younger sister Kim.

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has a wide variety of shoes in her closet, with the GCDS sandals serving as the latest addition. For dressier outfits, Kardashian often wears sharp pumps, sandals, and boots by Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta, Prada, and Giuseppe Zanotti. On the casual front, she can be spotted in sneakers by New Balance, Marni, Converse, and Veja.

Outside of fashion, the media personality founded her own lifestyle website and brand, Poosh, in 2019. Poosh offers a range of beauty, wellness, and health stories, advice, and products to shop. In the past, Kardashian has launched a capsule collection with PrettyLittleThing, as well as a makeup collection under her sister Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. While starring on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she also launched clothing and jewelry lines for Bebe, QVC, and Virgins, Saints, and Angels with her sisters Kim and Khloe, and operated the boutiques Smooch and Dash with various members of her family.

Slide on a pair of red ankle-wrap sandals this summer, inspired by Kourtney Kardashian.

To Buy: Nine West Candid sandals, $60 (was $79).

To Buy: Studio Amelia croc-embossed sandals, $173 (was $289).

To Buy: Isabel Marant sandals, $232 (was $580).

