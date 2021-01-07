Kourtney Kardashian’s Minidress, Knee-High Socks & 6-Inch Platforms Master the Monochrome Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian gave her take on this trending styling hack today in a chic all-black look.

Following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and even Addison Rae, the Poosh founder tackled 2021’s growing monochrome trend in an outfit shared on Instagram. The media personality posed for a mirror selfie on a “blood red” set modeling a black cinched minidress accented with coordinating semi-sheer knee-high socks.

The synchronized ensemble finished off with a set of towering black platform sandals; the design highlighted a sturdy block heel that measured around 6 inches in height as well as a lifted peep-toe silhouette.

Earlier in the week, Kourtney brought her daring style in 2021 as she tucked a lacy sheer bustier top into her tailored black high-rise pants. The corsetry comes from Parisian designer Olivier Theyskens with similar designs available on the brand’s website.

Bustiers and corset-style tops and dresses returned to the celebrity style scene in 2020 as a favorite of stars like Ashley Graham, Miley Cyrus, Sofia Vergara and more.

As for footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” frontwoman brought back one of her favorite footwear styles to top off the look. Her pointed-toe pumps featured a see-through PVC material in a dark shade, resembling styles that Kourtney has previously sported from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s line.

Similar Yeezy styles come set atop a 4.5-inch stiletto heel, discounted from $800 to $280 at Farfetch.com.

As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the Yeezy shoes are just a few of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Beyond fashion, the media personality also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

Boost your style in these elevated sandals inspired by Kourtney Kardashian.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Lessa Sandals, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Keefa Platforms, $138.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Priella Sandals, $60.

