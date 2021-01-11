Kourtney Kardashian Is More Daring Than Ever in a Glittering Catsuit & Towering Platform Boots

Kourtney Kardashian decided to go all out this weekend in one of her boldest looks to date.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her daring attire, modeling atop a vanity counter in a glittering catsuit. The full-length, form-fitting design came coated in metallic sequins with a subtle turtleneck top.

As if the look wasn’t already bold enough, the Poosh founder then selected a sky-high set of boots to round out her ensemble.

The black platform boots come from none other than Rick Owens, an American designer best known for his avant-garde pieces and ever-bold silhouettes. Kourtney’s choice of footwear in particular features a towering 5-inch block heel with a 2.5-inch platform base to balance; the boot itself takes inspiration from a classic Chelsea design with elastic goring contrasted by smooth leather uppers.

Sealed with an angular finish across the toe, the Rick Owens platform ankle boots retail for $1,405 at Farfetch.com.

Rick Owens platform ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Kourtney herself has a growing appreciation for a lifted footwear moment, modeling another set of sky-high heels earlier in the week. Following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and even Addison Rae, Kourtney tackled 2021’s growing monochrome trend in an outfit shared on Instagram. The media personality posed for a mirror selfie on a “blood red” set modeling a black cinched minidress accented with coordinating semi-sheer knee-high socks.

The synchronized ensemble finished off with a set of towering black platform sandals; the design highlighted a sturdy block heel that measured around 6 inches in height as well as a lifted peep-toe silhouette.

As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the designer boots are just one of the many chic designs in the media personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the reality television star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Beyond fashion, the media personality also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

