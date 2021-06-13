Kourtney Kardashian Serves Up ‘Cowgirl Summer’ Vibes in a Bikini & Western Boots 

Kourtney Kardashian is the latest celebrity to go a little bit country with their wardrobe.

On Sunday, Kardashian gave the western trend a pool-friendly upgrade when she sported a black bikini layered underneath a multicolored dad shirt, which she wore unbuttoned.

The Poosh founder then accessorized with a baseball cap. On her feet, Kardashian opted for classic cowboy boots. The shoes featured a pointed toe construction with the silhouette’s signature embroidered design found at the lateral sides.

Western dressing is one of the biggest emerging trends we’re noticing this summer. In addition to Kardashian, the reality star’s younger sister Kendall Jenner is a big fan of the boot. For Easter, the model sported a floral dress with a pair of cowboy boots. She also teamed the footwear with a slip dress as well as a bikini — like her big sister.

Of course, the Kardashian/Jenner family aren’t the only ones hopping on the trend. Earlier this month, Halsey was out in Los Angeles on Saturday, greeting fans at her About-Face Beauty pop-up, wearing a tie-dye dress styled with… you guessed it: cowboy boots.

Related Emily Ratajkowski Blends Two Trends in One With a Sheer Cut Out Dress & Strappy Heels at the Tribeca Film Festival 2021 Olivia Culpo's Baby Doll Dress & Shearling Slides Are a Cozy & Chic Alternative to Sweats for a Night In Kate Middleton Is a Vision in White With a Coat Dress & Classic Pumps at the G7 Summit Reception

While distinct, cowboy boots are versatile as they pair well with dresses, denim, skirts and shorts. The shoes come in a variety of designs, including: chunky silhouettes, heeled numbers and of course flat looks.

Looking to give your wardrobe a Western upgrade? Shop these cowboy boot looks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Ariat Heritage X Toe Elastic Calf Boots, $200

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Golden Goose low Wish Star Leather Boots, $790

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boot, $260

Click through the gallery to see Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe style moments.