Kourtney Kardashian’s Metallic Bathing Suit & Wild Yeezy Kicks Redefine Tennis Whites

Kourtney Kardashian’s tennis court style is not your typical white skirt or collared shirt.

The Poosh founder hung out on the courts yesterday in an outfit that defied expectations, matching a one-shoulder metallic bathing suit to the wildest shoes from Kanye West’s line.

Courtesy of her brother-in-law, Kourtney’s Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway debuted with a $75 retail price tag during a surprise drop in June. With comparisons to Crocs’ classic clogs, the unique silhouette became a highly anticipated shoe thanks to its never-before-seen accents and striking divergence from typical sneaker creations. Made from a harvested algae foam, the aerodynamic shoes now resell anywhere from $700 to $1,000 on StockX with prices also ranging up to $1,500 from GOAT.

Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy Supply

Kourtney herself is a longtime fan of the unique footwear silhouette, previously stepping out in aa pairr in December 2020.

The media personality headed out in Beverly Hills at the end of the year with a friend and stepped out of her car in a matching set from Kim Kardashian’s Skims label. Coming from the shapewear brand’s Cozy collection, her ultra fuzzy pullover sweatshirt retails for $72 whereas her matching comfy pants sell for $88 at Skims.com.

Kourtney Kardashian steps out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the Yeezy shoes and Skims apparel yesterday are just a few of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Beyond fashion, the media mogul also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online

