Kourtney Kardashian Suits Up In Must-See Paneled Pants & Pointy Shoes With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian elevated her tailored date night attire with retro-inspired accents for dinner with Travis Barker at Nobu Malibu on Friday.

The Poosh founder wore a ’70s vintage white graphic tee with black slogan detailing. She styled the statement shirt with a pair of Mugler wool trousers in a black colorway that feature a sheer panel detail across the thigh and teamed them with a coordinating midi-length coat. Kardashian accessoried the look with a $1,390 Prada Re-Edition 2005 Nylon Mini Shoulder Bag in the black colorway.

Kourtney Kardashian at Nobu Malibu on March 19, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, while the former reality television personality’s shoes are mainly covered by her pants, she appears to be wearing a black pointy-toe silhouette. The shoe’s toe cap appears similar to the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister’s beloved Celine Madame Boots. This sleek selection features a sock-like design with an elongated black leather square-toe, ankle-length shaft and sculptural 4-inch heel.

Here’s a closer look at the Kardashian sister’s pointed-toe shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

With this sighting, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alumna continues to share her affinity for edgy monochrome looks teamed with chunky platforms and square-toe footwear, all in black colorways.

Many of Kardashian’s go-to shoe choices are from Prada, such as the designer’s Monolith Combat Boots, Naplak Logo Plaque Pumps and Monolith Derby Loafers. On March 18, the media personality teamed her beloved chunky Prada combat boots with the same Re-Edition Mini Nylon Bag from the label. She teamed these luxury accessories with a head-to-toe black bomber and leggings outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker step out for a bite to eat in Los Angeles, March 16. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Some of her other favorite selections include the buzzy Tom Ford Disco Velvet Sandals and Rick Owens Platform Ankle Boots.

Click through this gallery to see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe styles over the years.