Kirsten Dunst Wows in Pussy Bow Dress & Pumps With Gold Chain Detail for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Kirsten Dunst stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to chat about her new film “The Power of the Dog,” which will release on Netflix on Dec. 1.

For the late-night appearance, the 39-year-old “Bring It On” star donned a chic all-black look, wearing a black pussy bow style dress paired with black leather pumps boasting a high stiletto heel.

The ‘Bring It On’ actress shares a laugh with Kimmel while showing off a chic all-black ensemble for the show. CREDIT: ABC

The round-toe style featuring an ankle strap closure with gold chain detail and a slight platform effortlessly complemented her long-sleeve knee-length dress, which cinched at the waist with a belt.

Kirsten Dunst sits down to chat with Jimmy Kimmel about her latest project ‘The Power of the Dog.’ CREDIT: ABC

Dunst is known for often channeling old Hollywood glamour when it’s time to hit the red carpet and tends to reach for designers like Erdem, which she wore last month for the UK premiere of “The Power of the Dog,” Rodarte, Christian Dior, Chanel and more.

Kirsten Dunst wearing a black knee-length pussy bow dress with black ankle-strap pumps featuring a rounded toe. CREDIT: ABC

A closer look at Dunst wearing black leather round-toe pumps featuring a gold chain detail and ankle-strap closure. CREDIT: ABC

