×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kirsten Dunst Wows in Pussy Bow Dress & Pumps With Gold Chain Detail for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
erdem dress, “The Power of the Dog” UK Premiere, 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 11, 2021 in London, England. 11 Oct 2021 Pictured: Kirsten Dunst. Photo credit: Loredana Sangiuliano / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA795556_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kirsten Dunst wears Erdem at “The Power of the Dog” UK premiere.
CREDIT: MEGA

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kirsten Dunst stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to chat about her new film “The Power of the Dog,” which will release on Netflix on Dec. 1.

For the late-night appearance, the 39-year-old “Bring It On” star donned a chic all-black look, wearing a black pussy bow style dress paired with black leather pumps boasting a high stiletto heel.

kirsten dunst, jimmy kimmel, jimmy kimmel live, black dress, black pumps, round-toe pumps, chain-embellished pumps, ankle strap pumps
The ‘Bring It On’ actress shares a laugh with Kimmel while showing off a chic all-black ensemble for the show.
CREDIT: ABC

The round-toe style featuring an ankle strap closure with gold chain detail and a slight platform effortlessly complemented her long-sleeve knee-length dress, which cinched at the waist with a belt.

kirsten dunst, jimmy kimmel, jimmy kimmel live, black dress, black pumps, round-toe pumps, chain-embellished pumps, ankle strap pumps
Kirsten Dunst sits down to chat with Jimmy Kimmel about her latest project ‘The Power of the Dog.’
CREDIT: ABC

Dunst is known for often channeling old Hollywood glamour when it’s time to hit the red carpet and tends to reach for designers like Erdem, which she wore last month for the UK premiere of “The Power of the Dog,” Rodarte, Christian Dior, Chanel and more.

kirsten dunst, jimmy kimmel live, black dress, black pumps, round-toe pumps, chain-embellished pumps, ankle strap pumps
Kirsten Dunst wearing a black knee-length pussy bow dress with black ankle-strap pumps featuring a rounded toe.
CREDIT: ABC

kirsten dunst, jimmy kimmel, jimmy kimmel live, black dress, black pumps, round-toe pumps, chain-embellished pumps, ankle strap pumps
A closer look at Dunst wearing black leather round-toe pumps featuring a gold chain detail and ankle-strap closure.
CREDIT: ABC

Shop a few styles inspired by Kirsten Dunst‘s “Kimmel” appearance shoe look below.

Versace Mismatched Medusa Chain Leather Sandals
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Versace Mismatched Medusa Chain Leather Sandals, $1,150; saksfifthavenue.com

L’Agence Bridget Chain Suede Ankle-Strap Sandals
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: L’Agence Bridget Chain Suede Ankle-Strap Sandals, $495; saksfifthavenue.com

Vince Camuto Louise et Cie Taite Chain-Detail Pump
CREDIT: Vince Camuto

To Buy: Vince Camuto Louise et Cie Taite Chain-Detail Pump, $149; vincecamuto.com

Boot Barn Sponsored By Boot Barn

A Famed American Icon

Boot Barn shares the story of the emblematic American cowboy boot and how western fashion is transcending into mainstream pop culture.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad