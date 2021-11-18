Kirsten Dunst Wows in Pussy Bow Dress & Pumps With Gold Chain Detail for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Kirsten Dunst stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to chat about her new film “The Power of the Dog,” which will release on Netflix on Dec. 1.
For the late-night appearance, the 39-year-old “Bring It On” star donned a chic all-black look, wearing a black pussy bow style dress paired with black leather pumps boasting a high stiletto heel.
The round-toe style featuring an ankle strap closure with gold chain detail and a slight platform effortlessly complemented her long-sleeve knee-length dress, which cinched at the waist with a belt.
Dunst is known for often channeling old Hollywood glamour when it’s time to hit the red carpet and tends to reach for designers like Erdem, which she wore last month for the UK premiere of “The Power of the Dog,” Rodarte, Christian Dior, Chanel and more.
Shop a few styles inspired by Kirsten Dunst‘s “Kimmel” appearance shoe look below.
To Buy: Versace Mismatched Medusa Chain Leather Sandals, $1,150; saksfifthavenue.com
To Buy: L’Agence Bridget Chain Suede Ankle-Strap Sandals, $495; saksfifthavenue.com
To Buy: Vince Camuto Louise et Cie Taite Chain-Detail Pump, $149; vincecamuto.com