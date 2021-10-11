×
Kirsten Dunst Does the Architectural Heels Trend in Red Pumps at ‘The Power of the Dog’ Premiere

By Karissa Franklin
Kirsten Dunst wears Erdem at "The Power of the Dog" UK premiere.
Kirsten Dunst wears Erdem at “The Power of the Dog” UK premiere.
CREDIT: Loredana Sangiuliano / MEGA

Kirsten Dunst was spotted leaving her hotel today to attend the UK premiere of “The Power of the Dog” at the London Film Festival. The star’s style revived old Hollywood glamour in a kelly-green floral gown with a red lip.

The Erdem “Carrington Garden Twill” dress has a keyhole near the neckline and puff sleeves, retailing for $1,995 at Erdem.com. The dress fell just at her ankles to reveal a pair of pointed toe heels. The siren-red pumps have a classic design incorporating an ankle strap and pointed toe with a skinny heel that had a sphere base.

Kirsten Dunst wears an Erdem dress with red pumps.
Kirsten Dunst wears an Erdem dress with red pumps.
CREDIT: Youtube/UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

The actress is another celebrity to love the architectural heel trend. Popular styles feature curvature or added geometric shape. The red color is also perfect for the upcoming holiday season.


CREDIT: Youtube/UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

When it comes to Dunst’s personal style, she loves floral dresses with vintage silhouettes for events. Compared to her casual streetwear of jeans and a T-shirt and her past red carpet appearances, this green dress and red heels are quite bold fashion statements.

Kirstens Dunst wears an Erdem dress with red pumps at "The Power of the Dog" UK premiere.
Kirstens Dunst wears an Erdem dress with red pumps at “The Power of the Dog” UK premiere.
CREDIT: Loredana Sangiuliano / MEGA
