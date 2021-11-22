Kirsten Dunst Goes Romantic in Floral Dress and Pumps for The Hollywood Reporter Cover

Kirsten Dunst flaunted floral in a modern-meets-classic ensemble complete with black pumps and cameo-styled earrings for the cover of The Hollywood Reporter.

The “Spider-Man” star joined five other actresses, including Jennifer Hudson, Tessa Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stuart and Emilia Jones for the THR Roundtable series, the Actress Roundtable.

Kirsten Dunst wearing a blue floral dress for The Hollywood Reporter. CREDIT: COURTESY OF THR/PHOTOGRAPHED BY VICTORIA WILL

For the shoot, Dunst was dressed in a classic understated ensemble. The star wore a blue floral and paisley printed dress that featured short sleeves and a cinched waist that flowed into a long maxi skirt. The collar featured a ribbon that was tied into a bow at the actress’ neckline.

The 39-year-old accessorized with a pair of dangling gold earrings that included an oval cameo-shaped pendant with a white silhouette at the center. For footwear, the star wore a pair of black leather pumps with a sky-high stiletto heel and a strap buckled around her ankles. The sole of the shoe featured a wooden platform detail. She complemented the shoes with a pair of skin-colored lacy socks with patterned detail on the foot and a ribbed ankle.

Kristen Stuart, Jennifer Hudson, Tessa Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Kirsten Dunst and Emilia Jones for The Hollywood Reporter Cover. CREDIT: Courtesy of THR/Photographed by Victoria Will

Each of the stars featured in the story are leading the award season buzz. Dunst discussed her role as a remarried mother tormented by her brother-in-law in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” In the interview, She made note of how it felt playing a woman whose insecurities are preyed on by a man.

“It brought up old feelings of being young and overanalyzing things. It was this really painful, sad place to live in. When you’ve overcome all these things as a person, to go back and live in it — it wasn’t fun” Dunst said. “I’m a confident human being, and I’ve worked very hard to just enjoy what we do for myself. So to play someone who feels so terrible and is spinning out of control is really hard.”

