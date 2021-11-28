Kim Petras Wore Whimsical White Boots For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kim Petras was one of many celebrities to attend the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday in New York, and she definitely one of the most stylish attendees as well.

The German singer/songwriter wore a fabulously fluffy belted white mini-dress with white gloves, a tan headband, a beige overcoat, a white cat-eye and the most adorable pair of fluffy white boots. It’s fair to say that Petras understood the assignment when she told to wear something festive for the holiday season.

Kim Petras at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Central Park West, NY on November 25, 2021. Credit: RCF Mayer / MEGA CREDIT: RCF Mayer / MEGA

Kim Petras at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade<br />Central Park West, NY. Credit: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Petras is known for being one of our generation’s Princesses of Pop, both in terms of her musical style and her fashion aesthetic. She is known for wearing eye-catching fashion accessories; such as the black latex face mask paired with matching tights below. Her outfits; ranging from the stage to the red-carpet, often features pop-culture or pop-art references including anime, movies and more.

Paris Hilton and Kim Petras attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Credit: Courtesy of MTV CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Her outfits feature all colors of the rainbow and then some. Petras can be seen wearing a variety of designers ranging from Rick Owens to Bottega Veneta to Collina Strada.

Kim Petras outside the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City. Credit: Ouzounova / SplashNews CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

While Petras look for Thanksgiving was relatively tame compared to some of her previous outfits, we know that Petras will certainly kick things up a few levels with her next look.