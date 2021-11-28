×
Kim Petras Wore Whimsical White Boots For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Central Park West, NY. 25 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Petras. Photo credit: RCF Mayer / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA808515_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Petras at the 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CREDIT: MEGA

Kim Petras was one of many celebrities to attend the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday in New York, and she definitely one of the most stylish attendees as well.

The German singer/songwriter wore a fabulously fluffy belted white mini-dress with white gloves, a tan headband, a beige overcoat, a white cat-eye and the most adorable pair of fluffy white boots. It’s fair to say that Petras understood the assignment when she told to wear something festive for the holiday season.

2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Central Park West, NY. 25 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Petras. Photo credit: RCF Mayer / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA808515_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Petras at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Central Park West, NY on November 25, 2021. Credit: RCF Mayer / MEGA
CREDIT: RCF Mayer / MEGA
2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeCentral Park West, NYPictured: Kim PetrasRef: SPL5276913 251121 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Petras at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade<br />Central Park West, NY. Credit: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com
CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Petras is known for being one of our generation’s Princesses of Pop, both in terms of her musical style and her fashion aesthetic. She is known for wearing eye-catching fashion accessories; such as the black latex face mask paired with matching tights below. Her outfits; ranging from the stage to the red-carpet, often features pop-culture or pop-art references including anime, movies and more.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Paris Hilton and Kim Petras attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)
Paris Hilton and Kim Petras attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Credit: Courtesy of MTV
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Her outfits feature all colors of the rainbow and then some. Petras can be seen wearing a variety of designers ranging from Rick Owens to Bottega Veneta to Collina Strada.

Celebrities are seen outside the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York CityPictured: Kim PetrasRef: SPL5252871 070921 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Ouzounova / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Petras outside the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York City. Credit: Ouzounova / SplashNews
CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

While Petras look for Thanksgiving was relatively tame compared to some of her previous outfits, we know that Petras will certainly kick things up a few levels with her next look.

