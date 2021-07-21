Kim Kardashian Brings Her Black Gym Look a Sunny Boost With Yellow Yeezy Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian’s latest gym outfit added a burst of bold color to a dark color palette.

The KKW Fragrance founder wore a black sports bra and matching leggings for a workout this afternoon. She was momentarily joined by her two sons Psalm and Saint, which she posted playful photos of to Instagram. “Little visitors in the gym today,” Kardashian captioned the sweet snapshots.

When it came to shoes, Kardashian brightened up her dark gym look with a pair of pale yellow Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, originally released in 2018 and made in partnership with Adidas. The “Butter” shoes featured knit uppers, as well as exaggerated semi-translucent rubber soles. Her style retails for $435 on Farfetch.com.

Adidas Yeezy’s Boost 350 V2 “Butter” sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

This isn’t Kardashian’s first foray into chunky sneakers — whether in or out of the gym. The media personality can regularly be spotted in pairs with oversized soles and a range of colors, hailing from brands like Nike. She often wears sneakers by Yeezy, which are designed by her former husband, Kanye West.

The oversized sneaker is Kardashian’s latest trendy summer shoe. Previously, she wore a variety of trendy sandals on her recent trip to Italy. Whether they were vintage or new, Kardashian stuck to a rotation of sandals with square toes, ankle wrap and thong straps by top brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik, and DSquared2.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has a long track record of bold outfits to her name, from see-through leggings to netting-like dresses. One of Kardashian’s frequent go-to’s is footwear and clothing from Yeezy collections. These pieces are often styled with monochromatic or complementary outfits from a dizzying array of top brands—some of the most notable include Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela, and Mugler, among numerous others.

Outside of her fashion icon status, Kardashian has a range of stylish projects under her belt. The media personality was formerly the lead star for 20 seasons of the hit reality TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She’s also the creator and founder of numerous brands; most recently, she launched her Skims shapewear line in 2019. Kardashian also founded her makeup and fragrance brands, respectively titled KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, in 2017. Beforehand, the mogul operated the clothing and accessories boutique Dash with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, and was a stylist for Paris Hilton.

