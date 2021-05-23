Kim Kardashian Brings Back a Popular Swimwear Trend With the Help of These Funky Unreleased Slides

Kim Kardashian is serving up vacation inspo just in time for summer.

On Saturday, Kardashian shared a photo from a recent vacation, which shows her in a vibrant swimwear ensemble. For the day under the sun, Kardashian opted for a multi-colored sheer t-shirt, which she paired with high-waisted orange bikini bottoms.

The t-shirt and bikini bottoms combo is a swimwear outfit formula Kardashian favorites. The reality star wore a similar look earlier this month, styling a red Adidas zip-up top with white string bottoms while posing at a shallow beach. She previously wore a different iteration of the look while in Mexico in 2016 and again in Miami in 2018.

To compliment Saturday’s look, Kardashian opted for a pair of Yeezy shoes. Rumored to be titled the Yeezy 450 Slide, the mustard-colored footwear features an upper with a hole design, and a thickly ribbed outsole. Kardashian first teased the slides on social media back in November. (As we wait for the slides to release, brands like Crocs offer similar styles with a more affordable price tag.)

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Crocs Classic Clog, $50

In addition to swimwear, Kardashian has styled the unique shoes with activewear. For Easter, the KKW Beauty founder went monochrome, pairing the slides with a yellow scoop-neck sports bra with high-rise leggings.

For more dressed up occasions, Kardashian’s footwear rotation includes sneakers, boots and heels from West’s Adidas Yeezy line as well as sleek styles from Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta.

On Friday, Kardashian showcased a more glammed up look when she stepped out with her sisters for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood. For the outing, Kardashian went bold in a camo jumpsuit that featured cutouts just above the waist. Kardashian paired the look with a brown suede mini bag, dangling earrings and styled her hair in loose waves. As for footwear, Kardashian let the jumpsuit speak for itself by opting for classic black strappy heels.

Kim Kardashian is seen out in West Hollywood, Calif. on May 21. CREDIT: MEGA

This summer, it’s all about patterns, prints and fun designs. In addition to camo styles, tie dye is still having a moment and psychedelic designs are making a comeback — as demonstrated by Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.

Click through the gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style through the years.